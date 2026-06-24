'India's Future Cannot Wait': Adani Group Remained Anchored Amid Global Uncertainty, Says Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said FY 2025–26 was a defining year, marked by global uncertainty but underpinned by the conglomerate's steadfast belief that “India's future cannot wait.”

Speaking at Adani Group's annual general meeting 2026 on Wednesday, June 24, Adani highlighted how rising geopolitical fractures, evolving energy security concerns and the growing link between technology and sovereignty reshaped the global landscape during the year.

"It was a year in which the world grew more fractured, complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy and technology became inseparable from sovereignty," said Adani.

Despite these headwinds, the group remained focused on execution, he said, positioning itself as one of the world's most integrated infrastructure platforms spanning energy, transport, logistics and industrial manufacturing.

"Group built, advancing its journey as the world's most integrated infrastructure platform — across energy, transport, logistics and industrial manufacturing," Adani said.

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"Even in the face of these challenges, your Adani Group remained anchored to an unwavering belief — India's future cannot wait," he added.

Emphasising on accelerating infrastructure and leveraging intelligence, Adani said, "These are no longer two separate priorities. They are the twin global engines that must shape India's strength, secure India's sovereignty and accelerate India's journey to becoming one of the defining powers of this century."

He highlighted that the first engine, infrastructure, such as the roads, ports, airports, transmission lines, power plants, renewable parks, gas networks, logistics platforms, cement capacity, water systems and industrial ecosystems make national growth possible.

Meanwhile, the second engine, intelligence, including data centres, the use of AI, automation, predictive systems, digital platforms, real-time analytics and machine-led decision support make every one of these assets more responsive.

Adani said, "Infrastructure gives a nation muscle. Intelligence gives a nation mastery. And, today, the two are inseparable."

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(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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