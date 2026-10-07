India's EV Retail Doubles In September: Electric PVs Surge 95%, Two-Wheelers Cross 2 Lakh Milestone

Electric vehicle adoption across India reached an unprecedented milestone in September, powered by aggressive festive demand and widening product portfolios. According to retail registration data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle (PV) registrations nearly doubled year-on-year, while electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) breached the 200,000-unit threshold in a single month.

The sharp uptake pushed electric powertrains deeper into mainstream personal mobility, with EV penetration in the passenger vehicle sector climbing to 8.5% (up from 5.7% YoY) and electric two-wheeler share surging to 11.6% (compared to 8.2% a year ago).

Electric Passenger Vehicles: Tata & Mahindra Lead the Charge

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Overall retail registrations for electric passenger cars jumped 94.56% year-on-year to reach 36,108 units, compared to 18,599 units registered in September last year.

Market incumbents Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra drove the bulk of this volume:

Tata Motors: Solidified its market leadership by registering 14,791 units, a 100.72% YoY jump over 7,369 units in September last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Maintained aggressive momentum with a 95.82% increase, retailing 7,780 units versus 3,973 units YoY.

JSW MG Motor: Posted steady growth with registrations rising 9.14% to 5,242 units (up from 4,903 units).

Hyundai Motor India: Grew 52.02% YoY, registering 792 units compared to 521 units in the year-ago period.

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