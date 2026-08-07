India's EV Sales Hit Record 3.28 Lakh Units In July, Says FADA

India's electric vehicle (EV) retail sales climbed to an all-time high in July, driven by record demand across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, reflecting the rapid pace of the country's transition to cleaner mobility, INS Reported.

The retail sales of EVs rose more than 66% year-on-year to 3,27,901 units in July, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The performance meant that nearly one in every eight vehicles retailed in India during the month was electric, reflecting rising consumer acceptance across vehicle categories.

Electric two-wheelers emerged as the biggest growth driver, with monthly retail sales crossing the 2 lakh-unit milestone for the first time.

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Sales jumped 88.3% from a year earlier to 2,04,362 units, while their market share expanded to 11.2% from 7.7% in July last year.

TVS Motor retained its leadership in the electric two-wheeler segment with retail sales of 55,499 units, followed by Bajaj Auto at 45,613 units and Ather Energy at 30,357 units.

Ola Electric sold 14,106 units during the month, marking a 23.5% decline compared with the same period last year.

Electric three-wheelers also maintained strong momentum, with retail sales increasing 25.3% year-on-year to 87,055 units. EV penetration in the segment rose to 65.1%, underlining the growing dominance of electric models in last-mile mobility.

Mahindra Group led the segment with 14,191 units, narrowly ahead of Bajaj Auto, which sold 13,442 units.

The passenger vehicle segment continued to witness healthy adoption as EV retail sales surged 83.1% year-on-year to 32,928 units.

Their market share rose to nearly 8%, compared with 5% a year ago. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles remained the market leader with sales of 13,678 units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at 7,742 units and JSW MG Motor India at 5,689 units.

Electric commercial vehicles recorded the sharpest growth among all segments, with retail sales soaring nearly 181% year-on-year to 3,556 units.

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Their market share more than doubled to 3.57% from 1.65% a year earlier.

Tata Motors continued to lead the category with sales of 1,306 units.

Commenting on the performance, FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said the latest figures demonstrate that EV adoption has moved beyond future expectations and is now firmly established in the marketplace.

He noted that electric two-wheelers have crossed the two-lakh milestone, three-wheelers have become the default electric segment, fleet electrification is gathering pace in commercial vehicles, and demand for electric passenger vehicles remains resilient despite supply constraints.

The broad-based growth across every vehicle category reflects the accelerating shift towards electric mobility in India and reflects increasing consumer confidence in EVs, according to FADA.

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