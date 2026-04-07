Indian Airlines Cancelled More Than 10,000 Flights Since US-Iran War Began

Indian airlines have terminated more than 10,000 flights since the start of the Iran-Israel-US war, owing to rising tensions and restricted airspaces putting a spanner in international operations, as per a senior government official.

The extensive closures of prominent transit corridors lead to airlines having to suspend and reroute their services, especially with regards to long-haul routes to Europe and North America.

"On an average, Indian carriers used to fly about 300 to 350 flights daily to the Middle East (both ways put together). Today that number has come down to 80-90. That takes the total (flights cancelled by Indian carriers) since the beginning of the situation, that is from February 28, to over 10,000," Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said at a news briefing on West Asia developments.

The war commenced when the US and Israel struck Iran with the country retaliating, leading to airspace closure and stringent restrictions in many countries across the Middle East such as Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE.

This, he said, has led to "unprecedented disruption in global aviation networks and international connectivity".

"Flights, especially to Europe and North America by Indian carriers, have to take longer routes, which has increased travel time and associated cost," he said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation provided a temporary relaxation in Flight Duty Time Limitations for pilots operating long-haul flights, in order to address the scarciy of pilots and the disruptions in operations.

The relaxation extends permissible flight time to 11.5 hours and duty periods, helping airlines manage longer routes due to airspace restrictions and geopolitical tensions. This aims to ensure smoother operations and maintain schedule reliability for related international routes. The relaxation is valid until April 30 and will be reviewed closer to the deadline.

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"It will be revisited. We still have some time. It is an evolving situation and taking into consideration what happens in coming days, this dispensation will be relooked at. If required, we will take the necessary call at that point of time," he said.

Talking about operational challenges that the conflict has posed for the sector, he said the aviation turbine fuel -- the fuel that helps aircraft fly -- has shot up internationally.

But in India, the rates have been calibrated, passing on only a portion of the required increase to domestic airlines.

"Government intervention on the price of ATF, which constitutes around 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost, has ensured that domestic airfares remain stable," he said.

"Government response has been focused on ensuring passenger safety and convenience."

The Ministry of Civil Aviation "is actively engaged in working on significant measures to support the industry during this time", he said without elaborating.

Other measures taken in view of the war included granting special dispensation to foreign carriers such as Emirates, Kuwait Airways, and Jazeera to operate passenger aircraft for all cargo services to maintain the supply chain.

"This has ensured seamless continuity of critical cargo movement despite the ongoing disruptions," he said.

"While the situation remains dynamic, the government remains firmly committed to ensuring passenger safety and convenience, uninterrupted cargo movement and overall sectoral stability."

Acknowledging pressure on airlines operations, he said 50% of all international operations by Indian operators was to West Asia and international flights are a good source of revenue.

"So that has definitely impacted their revenue income which obviously affects the financials of an airline," he said.

Second, the rise in operational cost due to increase in ATF price.

He said the government intervention ensured that the ATF price increase for domestic carriers was moderated despite international oil prices doubling since the outbreak of war.

This calibrated price increase has been taken into consideration by the airlines, who have now started imposing distance based surcharge in airfares, he said, adding that the surcharge is to cover rise in operational cost due to ATF price surge.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively working with all stakeholders... exploring all means of who we can support the industry, especially the airlines and to bring down the cost which eventually will be passed on to consumers," he said. "To ensure that the sector remains buoyant, all measures are being explored."

(With PTI Inputs)

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