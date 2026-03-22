IDBI Bank Divestment: Govt May Trim Holding Via OFS Amid Clouds Over Stake Sale Plans

The government may consider selling a stake in IDBI Bank through the Offer-for-Sale (OFS) route to increase public shareholding, after the unsuccessful attempt to divest stake in the LIC-controlled lender, sources said.

Currently, the public float in IDBI Bank is only 5.29%, limiting the scope of fair valuation.

The remaining shares are with insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), with a controlling stake at 49.24%, while the Government of India (GoI) holding stood at 45.48%.

Earlier this month, the proposed sale of a 60.72% majority stake, held jointly by the government and the LIC, was scrapped after financial bids from two potential buyers reportedly fell short of the reserve price.

Low free float restricts the scope for fair market valuation, and expanding this by 10% or 15% would make price discovery more reliable, sources said.

It can provide a reliable benchmark for valuation and further make the price discovery process transparent, they said, adding, strategic sale can be pursued even after one or two tranches of OFS.

As per the failed plan, both the government and LIC were to offload 30.48% and 30.24% stake, respectively.

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This is the second time that the government has wanted to privatise IDBI Bank since the first announcement made in 2016. The idea was first officially flagged in the Union Budget speech by then-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in February 2016.

The first attempt to privatise the then state-owned IDBI Bank failed due to valuation concerns.

However, the government later sold the controlling stake to LIC, which had been eyeing acquiring a stake in a bank to expand its bancassurance business model.

Subsequently, in January 2019, LIC acquired a 51% controlling stake in IDBI Bank for approximately Rs 21,624 crore to rescue the lender from heavy bad loans as part of the disinvestment process.

As a result, the bank was categorised as a private-sector bank by the Reserve Bank of India.

In December 2020, the lender was reclassified as an associate company following the reduction of LIC's stake in the bank to 49.24%.

The process for privatisation gained formal momentum when the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave its in-principle approval in May 2021 for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank.

In October 2022, KPMG India was appointed as Transaction Advisor and the intent to sell 60.72% stake in the bank was announced.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) in October 2022, and market regulator Sebi approved the reclassification of GOI as a public shareholder upon completion of the sale in January 2023.

Later in August 2025, the regulator gave its nod for reclassification of LIC as a public shareholder upon completion of the sale and after a long due diligence period, financial bids from two Emirates NBD Bank and Prem Vatsa-promoted Fairfax India were finally received in February 2026.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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