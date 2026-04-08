Hyundai Motors To Increase Car Prices By 1% From May 2026

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Wednesday said it will hike prices of cars across its portfolio by 1% starting May, citing various cost escalations as the reason. The quantum of increase will vary basis the variants and models, the company said in its regulatory filing.

"The company's endeavor is always to absorb rising costs to safeguard our customer from price fluctuations. However, the escalating input costs have necessitated to pass on a part of this impact through a marginal price revision," HMIL said.

HMIL reported a 2.5% YoY growth in sales at 69,004 units in March 2026 which comprised of domestic sales of 55,064 units. This was the highest-ever domestic for any March month with 6.3% YoY growth, and exports of 13,940 units, HMIL said in a statement. The company achieved total sales of 2,08,275 units in the January to March 2026 period, a growth of 8.7% as compared to the year-ago period. This includes domestic Q4 sales of 1,66,578 units, up 8.5% Y-o-Y, the company's highest-ever quarterly tally for domestic sales since inception, it said.

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In Q4 export contribution stood at 41,697 units, a growth of 9.4% YoY, the company added.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg told PTI, "Continuing the momentum gained in 2026, we have achieved the highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 1,66,578 units in Q4 FY2025-26." The company remains confident of sustaining the pace with upcoming product interventions like recently upgraded Hyundai Verna and Exter, he added.

On the outlook, Garg told the news agency, "While we stay mindful of the prevailing geopolitical uncertainties, Hyundai Motor India limited is well-prepared for a strong FY2026-27, delivering aspirational, connected and innovative products, along with unmatched customer experience and pride of ownership."

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