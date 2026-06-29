Housing Sales Down 6% In April-June In Top Cities, Average Price Up 7%: Anarock

Housing sales fell 6 per cent in April-June to 90,715 units across seven major cities on subdued demand amid economic uncertainties and also rising home prices, according to Anarock data released on Monday.

As many as 96,285 units were sold in the year-ago period across the top seven cities -- Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

These seven cities saw an average price appreciation of 7 per cent during the current quarter as against the same period of 2025.

Interestingly, real estate consultant Anarock's sales data for April-June quarter is in complete contrast to a latest report by listed entity PropEquity, which mentioned a 19 per cent growth in sales of residential properties at 1,12,458 units in the current quarter.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Set For Seven-Star Floating Hotel, Luxury Marina. Here's What We Know

Commenting on its data, Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "These readings are along expected lines, as the Middle East war's impacts on the entire sector were all too obvious." He pointed out that the "Middle East war's disruptions and, inevitably, AI-related uncertainties in the IT/ITeS sector have pushed more buyers onto the fence."

Puri noted that the housing demand growth is now concentrated in premium housing, GCC-led employment hubs, and infrastructure-driven corridors.

As per the Anarock data, the housing sales in Delhi-NCR declined 6 per cent to 13,365 units in April-June from 14,255 units in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Will It Rain Very Heavily In Mumbai Today? Check IMD's Forecast As Waterlogging Reported

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.