Mumbai Set For Seven-Star Floating Hotel, Luxury Marina. Here's What We Know

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has recommended Coastal Regulation Zone clearance for a major waterfront redevelopment project at Cuffe Parade, moving forward a proposal for a luxury marina complex with water transport, hospitality and aviation-linked facilities.

The proposal, submitted by Rashmi Developments Private Limited, was taken up at the MCZMA meeting held on June 16. While the recommendation marks a key procedural milestone, the project cannot begin construction until it secures mandatory environmental, CRZ and other statutory approvals, Hindustan Times reported.

Amenities Planned

The planned marina complex is thought of as the gateway to the larger waterfront development. It will include an Inland Water Transport Terminal, a marina, yacht club, executive lounges, conference facilities, an art gallery and exhibition space, cafes, restaurants, premium retail outlets and a pier with berthing facilities.

The proposal also provides for a helipad and dedicated operational zones for seaplanes and vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Luxury serviced apartments have also been planned for long-stay guests, tourists and corporate visitors, with studio, 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK configurations, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

One of the most prominent components of the project is a proposed seven-star floating hotel to be anchored around two nautical miles off Nariman Point.

The offshore hospitality facility is planned with nearly 520 rooms, a 1,530-seat theatre, multiple restaurants and luxury lounges. Visitors are expected to access the hotel through speedboats, seaplanes and helicopters.

According to the proposal placed before the authority, the development aims to promote water-based transport in Mumbai as an alternative to the city's congested roads and overcrowded public transport network. It also seeks to boost tourism and improve public access to the waterfront.

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Environmental Clearance Still Required

The redevelopment will involve construction within the Coastal Regulation Zone, including reclamation in a CRZ-IV area. The proposal includes an eight-storey structure comprising two basement levels and six upper floors, with a total built-up area of around 35,000 square metres.

Since the built-up area exceeds the 20,000 sq m threshold, the project will require Environmental Clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. It will also need composite approval under the CRZ framework.

At its June 16 meeting, the MCZMA resolved to recommend the proposal to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for CRZ clearance under the CRZ Notification, 2019, subject to compliance with prescribed conditions.

However, the recommendation does not amount to final approval. Construction can begin only after the project receives all mandatory environmental and statutory clearances.

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