Offshore Airport Near Mumbai To Become Reality Soon? CM Fadnavis Orders Detailed Study

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inspected the site and layout of the country's first proposed offshore airport in Palghar and directed the concerned officers to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). The CM also reviewed works at the Boisar station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Palghar, the Naringi Creek Bridge, and the Uttan–Virar Sea Link.

The proposed offshore airport will have connectivity to the DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor), the bullet train, the Uttan–Virar Sea Link, the Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway, and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway. This will provide a major boost to cargo traffic at Vadhvan and Murmbe ports and will also be crucial in reducing the increasing passenger pressure on Mumbai airport.

Fadnavis reviewed key aspects of the proposed Vadhavan Port at Chinchani Beach, including the internal road network, forest clearances, power supply, rail connectivity, land acquisition, water supply, skill development, and compensation for fishermen. Spread over 1,448 hectares with an estimated cost of Rs 76,220 crore, this greenfield port is said to handle next-generation vessels with a 20-metre-deep draft, making it capable of berthing the world's largest ships. At three times the capacity of JNPA, it will rank among the world's top 10 ports and is expected to generate 10 lakh jobs.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis wrote, "Vadhavan Port, Bullet Train, Offshore Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, Narangi Creek Bridge, Virar-Alibaug Corridor. Each project is significant on its own. Together, they are building the Fourth Mumbai, a new economic centre of gravity rising in Palghar."

An official release later shared more details about the infrastructure projects in the area.

It said the CM reviewed the progress of the Naringi Creek Bridge, which will establish direct connectivity between Vasai-Virar and the cities of Saphale, Palghar, and Boisar, reducing travel distance by about 40 kilometres and travel time by 45 minutes. Fadnavis held detailed discussions on the Uttan-Virar Sea Link, a proposed six-lane project worth approximately Rs 58,754 crore that, once complete, will directly connect to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, making travel between South Mumbai and Ahmedabad faster, safer, and more convenient.

A detailed discussion was also held regarding the Uttan-Virar Sea Link project, the release said.

ALSO READ: Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Now At 8% Capacity; Heavy Rainfall To Provide Relief? IMD Issues Orange Alert

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.