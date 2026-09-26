Home Sales Are Down In 6 Of 9 Major Cities - Why Are Buyers Holding Back?

Housing sales across nine major Indian cities fell 6% to 1.03 lakh units in the July-September quarter, down from 1,09,420 units a year earlier, according to data from real estate analytics firm PropEquity.

New supply also declined, to 98,165 units from 1,00,330 units.

PropEquity tracks primary residential markets in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. Sales fell in six of these markets, while three — Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai — recorded gains, PTI reported.

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Bengaluru saw a modest 1% rise in sales to 17,340 units, while Hyderabad climbed 11% to 15,470 units from 13,890 units. Navi Mumbai posted the sharpest gain, up 12% to 9,810 units from 8,730 units.

Elsewhere, the picture was weaker. Mumbai's residential sales fell 8% to 9,830 units from 10,690 units, while Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw an 11% decline to 16,230 units from 18,240 units.

Pune recorded the steepest drop among the larger markets, down 16% to 17,860 units from 21,190 units, while Delhi-NCR slipped 12% to 8,090 units from 9,230 units.

Chennai and Kolkata both fell 17%, to 4,680 units and 3,860 units respectively.

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Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity, told the news agency that tier-1 cities continue to hover around the 1 lakh mark for quarterly new supply and sales of residential properties.

The report attributed the overall decline to subdued demand and lower fresh supply, compounded by global economic uncertainties that dampened buying sentiment.

Housing sales typically slow during the July-September quarter because of the monsoon, which tends to discourage developers from launching new projects.

Sales usually pick up in the December quarter, driven by festive-season demand, as developers ramp up fresh supply and offer incentives to draw buyers ahead of Diwali and the wedding season.

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