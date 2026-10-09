He Couldn't Afford An iPhone; Bought Gold For Rs 49,770. 3 Years Later, Its Worth Rs 1.14 Lakh

A man who spent nearly three years saving for an iPhone ended up making a surprising investment instead. A viral online post claims that a man was trying to save for an iPhone, but failed to reach the target amount even after three years.

On his wife's advice, he reportedly decided to buy two gold rings with the money he had saved. As per an X post, the man was able to buy the rings for nearly Rs 50,000 at the time.

Three years later, he returned to the jewellery shop to check their value and was stunned to discover that the rings were now worth almost Rs 1.14 lakh.

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In just three years, his investment became more than double, generating a profit of over Rs 64,000. The post further read that while gold, widely considered a valuable wealth building asset, doubled the man's money in just three years, a similar investment in the iPhone could likely have lost much of its value due to depreciation and newer models.

The viral unverified post draws a sharp contrast to a similar story, where a Delhi man reportedly sold his ancestral gold to buy iPhone 18 Pro for his wife.

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As per media reports, the man was spotted at the Apple Store in DLF Mall of India, Noida, waiting in the queue to buy the latest iPhone model for his wife.

In a viral video, when he was approached by a reporter, the man shared that he was going to buy the iPhone 19 Pro for his wife and the inaugural Duo model for himself later. According to the man, his wife had her heart set on the Burgundy-coloured iPhone 18 Pro.

When the reporter pointed out about the rising price of gold and potential investment in it, the man said: “Gold bohot hai dadi, par-dadi ka, woh bech ke lene aaye hain (We have a lot of gold, passed down from my grandmother and great-grandmother. We sold it to buy the iPhone).”

The man's remarks sparked a wider debate on social media about the growing pressure to own the latest gadgets.

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