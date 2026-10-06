Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 60: Vishal Chaturvedi's Spiritual Drama Slows Down After Weekend Boost

Hanuman Ansh witnessed a slowdown at the box office after a better run over the weekend. The film saw its earnings dip on Monday as it continued its theatrical journey.

Box Office Collection Day 60

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 60, recording a 75% drop from Rs 3 crore on Day 59. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 325.48 crore.

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According to Sacnilk, the film recorded 19% overall occupancy across 1,475 shows on Day 60. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 384.44 crore, while the overseas gross stands at Rs 39.80 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection is Rs 424.24 crore.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 21.58% overall occupancy. Morning shows registered 9.69% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 17.92%. Evening shows saw 27.85% occupancy, followed by 27.31% during night shows.

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Box Office Summary

Based on Sacnilk data, Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1. The film earned Rs 40 lakh in Week 2 before recording Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3.

The film continued its run with Rs 61 crore in Week 4, followed by its highest weekly collection of Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5. It then collected Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.

In Week 8, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50, Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51 and Rs 9 crore on Day 52. It then collected Rs 2.25 crore on Day 53, Rs 3 crore on Day 54, Rs 2.20 crore on Day 55 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 56.

In its last four days of the run, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore on Day 57, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 58, Rs 3 crore on Day 59 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 60.

About The Film

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi religious drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film was released on August 7, 2026. The movie stars an ensemble cast comprising Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in pivotal roles.

The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is also expanding its audience with a Telugu-dubbed version. The makers have also planned an international release as part of their efforts to take the story to audiences beyond India.

The Hanuman Ansh universe is also likely to expand beyond the film. The team has plans to develop a game and a comic book based on the world of the film, giving the franchise a presence across different formats.

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