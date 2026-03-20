Gulf Conflict: Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Motors, Kia Yet To See Production Disruptions

India's automobile industry may face supply-side pressures in the coming weeks if the ongoing Gulf crisis continues to disrupt gas supplies and the movement of key components, industry sources told NDTV Profit. While the on-ground impact has not yet reached factory floors, insiders warn that the sector could start feeling stress within four to six weeks, given current inventory buffers.

According to industry officials, the biggest concern stems from disruptions in gas supply, which is crucial for several manufacturing processes. Commercial LPG and other industrial gases play a key role in paint shops, casting units and forging operations, and any sustained shortage could elevate raw material costs. Several suppliers in the extended auto ecosystem have already flagged delays linked to heightened geopolitical risks in the region.

Gas supply from top producer Qatar has all but halted due to Iranian missile and drone strikes in key production facilities.

Automakers currently have component inventories that can support operations for four to six weeks, providing a temporary cushion. However, industry insiders cautioned that if tensions persist beyond two months, the sector may face "real disruptions", especially for energy-intensive processes. Manufacturing output could be at risk if gas shortages intensify or if maritime logistics remain unstable.

ALSO READ: Auto Component Makers Migrating To Native Places Amid LPG Suppy Crunch

Supply Chains Remain Stable

Despite these concerns, major carmakers including Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Kia India Pvt. told NDTV Profit that there are no production disruptions as of now. Companies say supply chains remain stable, although risk‑mitigation teams have been activated to assess exposure and ensure continuity.

Companies are maintaining close communication with suppliers, especially those dependent on imports or gas-intensive manufacturing. Industry executives acknowledged that the situation remains fluid and is being monitored daily, with companies prepared to "pivot quickly" should the supply environment deteriorate.

A report by Nirmal Bang highlights the varying degrees of dependence on gas among leading manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki tops the list, with 74% gas dependence in its plants, followed by M&M at 38%, Tata Motors at 33%, and Hyundai at 31%. This exposure means that prolonged strain on gas availability could affect companies differently, depending on their energy mix and buffer strategies.

For now, India's auto sector remains insulated—but the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether the West Asia crisis evolves into a full-fledged supply shock for the industry.

ALSO READ: 'Crude Still Rude': From Tata Motors to M&M, CLSA Trims Targets Across Auto Stocks

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.