Grasim Arm Aditya Birla Renewables Signs MoU With Suzlon For Wind Turbines

Grasim Industries' Advanced Materials Division and its subsidiary Aditya Birla Renewables Limited (ABRen) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Suzlon Energy to pilot wind turbines fitted with recyclable blades, the companies said on Wednesday.

Signed at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, the pact aims to develop, commercialise and scale what the companies describe as India's first wind turbines with recyclable blades, using Grasim's Recyclamine technology.

What The Agreement Covers

Under the MoU, Suzlon, as the turbine maker, will build Recyclamine technology into the manufacture of recyclable blades. ABRen will install a turbine with these blades at one of its selected project sites to show the technology works commercially in real operating conditions.

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The companies will also explore wider adoption across India and other markets they agree on.

The Blade Recycling Problem

According to the companies, most conventional wind turbine blades are made from thermoset composites that are hard to recycle at the end of their life, and often end up in landfill or are incinerated.

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Blades made with Recyclamine epoxy, which Grasim supplies, can be chemically recycled, allowing valuable composite materials to be recovered and reused.

What The Executives Said

Rajesh Balakrishnan, chief executive of Advanced Materials at Grasim, said the collaboration was "an important step toward building a truly circular wind energy ecosystem."

Girish Tanti, co-founder of the Suzlon Group, said the company is working to make all its future turbines recyclable within three to four years. He added that its flagship S144 platform has one of the lowest carbon footprints among wind turbines.

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Amit Jain, chief executive of ABRen, called the deal a step towards tackling end-of-life challenges for wind turbine blades.

About The Companies

Grasim, a flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, was incorporated in 1947 and now spans cellulosic fibres, chemicals and paints under the Birla Opus brand. It also holds stakes in UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Capital and ABRen. ABRen has over 4.4 GWp of capacity across more than 60 projects in over 12 states.

Suzlon has about 22 GW of wind capacity installed across 17 countries. In FY26 it reported revenue of Rs 16,679 crore and net profit of Rs 3,163 crore.

The company said its market capitalisation was above $5.6 billion on September 30, 2026.

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