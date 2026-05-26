Good Day Gets Costlier: Britannia To Raise Family Pack Prices By Rs 10

Britannia Industries is set to raise prices on its Good Day biscuit family packs by Rs 10 across key variants, according to distributor sources. The Pista Badam 526g pack will be priced at Rs 140, the Butter family pack at Rs 120, and the Cashew family pack at Rs 130.

The hikes are being driven by rising commodity and packaging costs. Lower-priced packs of Rs 5 and Rs 10 MRP are likely to be spared outright price increases, with companies expected to reduce grammage on those formats instead. Higher-value and family packs are expected to bear the brunt of the increases.

The company, in its recent earnings concall, said it would selectively take price increases — a combination of grammage adjustments on smaller packs and price hikes on packs priced above Rs 10.

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The stakes are considerable. Biscuits account for 70–75% of Britannia's revenue, with Good Day alone contributing approximately Rs 3,500 crore — roughly 25% of biscuit revenue. The segment also underpins 18–20% EBITDA margins for the company.

Strong Profit, Weak Margins In Q4

The pricing moves come alongside a mixed set of fourth-quarter numbers. Britannia reported consolidated revenue up 6.5% YoY at Rs 4,719 crore, while EBITDA rose 5.9% to Rs 853 crore — both missing analyst estimates. EBITDA margin came in at 18.1%, down 9 basis points YoY and 165 basis points sequentially, as other expenses climbed 17.5% YoY on higher advertising spend. Net profit beat expectations, rising 21.1% YoY to Rs 678 crore. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 90.5 per share.

Business growth ran at around 9% through January and February before easing in March, weighed down by supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, which also pushed up ocean freight and fuel costs.

E-commerce contributed around 6% to domestic revenues, with quick commerce accounting for nearly 70% of that. Digital-first brands continued to outpace the core biscuits portfolio, growing at 2.7 times its pace.

Axis Securities maintained its BUY rating on the stock but trimmed its target price to Rs 6,360 from Rs 7,170, cutting FY27 and FY28 EBITDA estimates by 10% and 15% respectively, citing cost pressures and geopolitical headwinds.

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