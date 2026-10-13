Godrej Consumer Price Hikes: Good Knight, HIT And Cinthol Get Costlier As Input Costs Bite

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) has raised prices across select products in its Good Knight, HIT and Cinthol portfolios in September-October, extending a series of price increases implemented earlier this year as input costs continue to pressure margins.

The latest revisions range from 4.5% to 5.9%, with cumulative increases reaching 15.8% for some products this year. The changes cover household insecticides and soaps, two key product categories for the company in India.

Good Knight Liquid, Good Knight Machine and Cinthol Lime Soap have all become more expensive following the latest revisions. The price increases come as the company seeks to offset higher costs while protecting profitability.

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Price Hike

GCPL has increased the price of Black HIT 125 ml from Rs 85 to Rs 90, a rise of 5.9%.

Good Knight Liquid 45 ml now costs Rs 95, up from Rs 90, marking an increase of 5.6%. This is the product's second price hike this year, taking its price from Rs 85 at the start of the year to Rs 95, an overall increase of 11.8%.

The company has also raised the price of Good Knight Machine from Rs 110 to Rs 115, an increase of 4.5%. GCPL had increased the price from Rs 100 to Rs 110 in July. The latest revision takes the cumulative increase this year to 15%.

In its soaps portfolio, GCPL has raised the price of the Cinthol Lime Soap 75 g x 4 pack from Rs 105 to Rs 110, an increase of 4.8%. The company had increased the pack's price from Rs 95 to Rs 105 in July. With the latest revision, the cumulative increase this year stands at 15.8%.

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Cost Pressures

The price increases come amid elevated costs of palm oil derivatives, chemicals and packaging materials, which continue to put pressure on margins across consumer goods categories.

In its fourth-quarter commentary, GCPL flagged a 6-9% cost impact from rising crude oil and palm oil prices. The company said it planned to offset the pressure through selective price increases, cost savings and optimisation of media spending.

The latest revisions are consistent with that approach. Consumer goods companies face the challenge of passing on higher costs while maintaining sales volumes and profitability.

The impact of the price increases on consumer demand and sales volumes will be important to watch as GCPL continues to adjust prices across its product portfolio.

GCPL did not respond to a query on the September-October price increases.

Key Brands

India accounts for 63.3% of GCPL's total revenue, while its household insecticides business contributes around 22% of overall revenue.

Good Knight accounts for approximately 90% of revenue from the household insecticides business in India, while HIT contributes the remaining 10%. GCPL has a 60% market share in the household insecticides segment, which reports an EBITDA margin of 24%.

Soaps contribute around 18% of the company's total revenue. Cinthol accounts for 37% of soap revenue and approximately 6.7% of GCPL's overall revenue. The soap segment has an EBITDA margin of 18%, while GCPL's market share in soaps stands at around 10-12%.

The latest price increases across Good Knight, HIT and Cinthol will be a key factor to watch as GCPL seeks to manage higher input costs while maintaining profitability across its main product categories.

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