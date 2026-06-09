Global Tech Major Salesforce To Skill One Million Learners With AI-Focused Skills By 2030

Global tech major Salesforce on Tuesday announced a commitment to equip one million learners across India with AI-focused skills by 2030.

The announcement came as Salesforce celebrated 10 years of existence of its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad.

Speaking at an event here, Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce - South Asia, said the commitment would be implemented using "four pillars".

They include Government-backed AI skilling programs, Virtual Internship Program, Salesforce academic Centres of Excellence and Salesforce partner network.

The company would involve itself with Government-backed AI skilling programs in collaboration with bodies such as IndiaAI. Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) targets emerging talent to equip India's next generation with AI-ready skills.

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Virtual Internship Program with AICTE empowers students with hands-on project experience, helping students across towns and cities in the country build job-ready Salesforce and AI skills, a Salesforce release said.

Salesforce academic Centers of Excellence work with institutions such as Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

Salesforce partner network - including Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys and TCS - "continues to bring these programs to life through structured training curricula, on-the-job project exposure, creating direct pathways to employment within the Salesforce ecosystem", the release said.

The India operations of Salesforce began in 2005, and the Hyderabad Centre of Excellence was opened in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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