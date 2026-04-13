GE Aerospace Collaborates With Indian Air Force For Tejas Fleet

US-based aircraft maker GE Aerospace announced a contract with the Indian Air Force on Monday to establish an in-country depot facility for the F404 -IN20 engines to power light combat aircraft Tejas fleet.

The facility will be set up by the IAF with technical inputs from GE Aerospace, which is aimed to help India's indigenous defence sustainment effort. After the facility becomes operational, it will eliminate the need to depend on the overseas repair centres, significantly improving turnaround times, the comapny said in a press release.

This depoy facility will be owned, operated, and maintained by IAF, while GE Aerospace will provide technical inputs, training, support staff, and the supply of necessary spares and specialised equipment.

ALSO READ: IMF Warns Rising Global Defence Spending Can Increase Budget Deficits, Public Debt Over Medium Term

Speaking on the development, Rita Flaherty, vice president of sales and business development for defence & systems at GE Aerospace said: "Our commitment to supporting India's armed forces continues to guide our collaboration and partnership in expanding local sustainment capabilities of the Tejas fleet."

Flaherty added, "Through the upcoming depot facility, we will support the availability of the F404-IN20 engines for the Indian Air Force, ensuring they have ready access to cutting-edge technology to power their defense needs.”

Apart from Tejas, GE Aerospace engines power the Indian Navy's P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and MH60R helicopters, as well as the Indian Air Force's AH-64 Apache helicopters, while LM2500 marine gas turbines provide the power for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and the P-17 Shivalik Class frigates, the company said.

In terms of operations in India, GE Aerospace has been a part of the country's aviation industry for over 40 years. The company's defense engines and systems power the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1 and helicopters, and the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier battleships and frigates. The Pune manufacturing facility of GE Aerospace and 13 domestic partners in India are part of the company's global supply chain.

ALSO READ: US, India Deepen Cooperation In Energy, Defence And Trade Talks During Misri's Visit

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.