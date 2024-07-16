"Billionaire Gautam Adani has expressed gratitude to US Ambassador Eric Garcetti for visiting Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s 30-gigawatt renewable energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port. The ambassador's engagement included discussions on geopolitics, energy transition, and India-US relations.During an open Q&A with Adani employees, the ambassador provided strategic insights into India's ambitious renewable energy goals, highlighting the significance of global energy shifts..Adani Green Energy To Invest Over Rs 8,348 Crore In Sri Lanka's Wind Power Projects.His visit underscored bilateral cooperation in sustainable development and cultural exchange.'Amazing to see his adoption of Indian culture, from kadak chai to celebrating holi to playing cricket to speaking in Hindi and eating chole bhature every day!' Adani said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.Shares of Adani Green Energy closed 0.97% higher at Rs 1,758 apiece on Tuesday, compared to a 0.11% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50..Adani Green To Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore By 2030 To Reach 50 GW Renewable Energy Capacity.Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company. "