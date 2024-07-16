"US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said he was 'inspired' by Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s Khavda Renewal Energy Facility in Gujarat, which aims to advance India's zero-emissions goals.'Sustainable energy is a cornerstone of environmental stewardship, and our bilateral partnership is key to shaping the solutions for a cleaner and greener future for the region and the world,' he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He shared photos from his time at the facility and also planted a sapling at the facility.Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani group company operates Kamuthi Solar Power Project, one of the largest solar photovoltaic plants in the world. Shares of the company were trading 1.38% higher at Rs 1,764.90 apiece, compared to a 0.22% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:14 a.m. .Diamond Power Bags Rs 409 Crore Contract From Adani Green Energy .Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company..Adani Green To Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore By 2030 To Reach 50 GW Renewable Energy Capacity"