FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Applies For Presidential Pardon From Trump

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried formally applied for a presidential pardon, more than two years after he was convicted over the multi-billion dollar collapse of his once-thriving cryptocurrency empire.

The 34-year-old submitted an application to the Justice Department's Pardon Attorney Office, according to the office's website, requesting a "pardon after completion of sentence."

Bankman-Fried has been using social media and interviews with conservative news outlets to angle for executive relief from President Donald Trump, whose embrace of the clemency power during his second term has benefitted dozens of white-collar defendants. Trump told the New York Times in January that he had no plans to pardon Bankman-Fried.

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Sam Bankman-Fried.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2024 after he was convicted of orchestrating a fraud at FTX that cost lenders, customers and investors $10 billion.

A spokesperson for the White House declined to comment, but referred to Trump's comments in the New York Times interview. A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment. Representatives for Bankman-Fried didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bankman-Fried's petition follows the Justice Department process for leniency used by thousands of people every year - a system Trump has often sidestepped in his second term. Beyond that channel is a supercharged pardon economy, in which some lawyers quote as much $1 million to put cases together and get them in front of the White House for consideration, Bloomberg News has reported. Bankman-Fried's notice doesn't specify who filed his petition.

'Absolutely' Wants Pardon

In a recent phone interview with Fox Business, published Monday, Bankman-Fried said he "absolutely" wanted a pardon from the White House. Fox Business also earlier reported on a pardon application from Bankman-Fried.

"It would be obviously, you know, ultimately up to the president, not up to me," Bankman-Fried said.

Bankman-Fried is also awaiting a decision from New York's federal appeals court, which is considering the former billionaire's bid to have his conviction and sentence thrown out. A decision could come at anytime.

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From a low-security prison in California, the former Democratic megadonor has been seeking to reshape his tarnished image while making public declarations in support of the president. Posts on Bankman-Fried's X account have applauded Trump's actions in relation to the Iran War and some pardon-related decisions.

Bankman-Fried has also sought to find common ground with the president in pointing out the same federal judge, Lewis Kaplan, presided over his fraud case and Trump's defamation lawsuit.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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