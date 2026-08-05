Zee Entertainment Bags Broadcast, Digital Rights For Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana

After successfully broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has furthered its football portfolio by securing the exclusive television and digital broadcasting rights for Italy's top-tier football league, Serie A, along with the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

This will be a five-year agreement that will come into effect from August 22, 2026. The matches will be shown across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and the Maldives, according to a press release by ZEE.

The acquisition strengthens ZEEL's football offerings and reinforces its ambition to become a leading destination for European football in India and other key markets across the subcontinent by bringing one of Europe's most-followed leagues to viewers in the region, it said.

Serie A is regarded as one of Europe's premier football leagues and is home to some of the sport's most successful and historic clubs, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Beginning August 22, 2026, football fans across the region will be able to watch live Serie A action on Zee5 and the Unite8 Sports channels. The coverage will include live matches, highlights and a range of football-related programming.

ALSO READ: Arsene Wenger Criticises Gianni Infantino's FIFA World Cup Stake-Sale Plan

"We are thrilled to present all the action and intensity of the league on Zee 5 and Unite8 channels, offering consumers a truly differentiated destination for global football," Bavesh Janavlekar, chief business officer of Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said. "Together with FIFA and Bundesliga, it further strengthens our ability to offer consumers compelling football content, while creating new opportunities to deepen the engagement beyond the live match."

In July, Zee Entertainment had said that it acquired exclusive broadcast and digital streaming rights for Germany's Bundesliga football league in India for a five-year period.

ALSO READ: 'Knocked You Out': Neymar Taunts Rivals After Santos Win — Watch Video

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.