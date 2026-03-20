Flipkart Employees To Receive 105% Bonus Payout For 2025: Report

E-commerce major Flipkart is rolling out a 105% bonus payout to employees for 2025 on the back of strong growth momentum, according to reports.

Employees at the Senior Director (SD) level and below will be eligible for the payout which will be disbursed in March, the report said, citing internal communication

However, for Vice Presidents (VPs) and Senior Vice Presidents (SVPs), the payout will take place after the closure of the 2025 performance review process, according to an email sent to employees by Flipkart's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Seema Nair.

"Our annual Company Performance Multiplier for bonus payout reflects our progress across key business, operational, financial and people metrics. We made meaningful progress in our journey toward sustainable profitability while maintaining strong growth momentum," the email read.

The CHRO Highlighted that the Walmart-backed company has made significant strides in strengthening its core categories and scaling new engines of growth.

"To recognise the hard work across all organisational levels... we are pleased to declare the 2025 Company Multiplier at 105 per cent for all eligible employees," Nair stated in the email.

Flipkart is yet to respond on queries regarding this announcement, the report pointed out.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Lays Off Close To 500 Employees After Yearly Performance Review: Report

Earlier, the E-commerce platform had drawn some flak after it reportedly laid off between around 400-500 employees after a year-based performance review.

In its response the E-commerce giant was said, "Flipkart conducts regular performance reviews aligned with clearly defined expectations. As part of this process, a small percentage of employees may transition from the organisation. We are supporting affected employees with transition support."

The marketplace arm of e-commerce major Flipkart, Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,494.2 crore in FY25, narrowing from Rs 2,358.7 crore in FY24, as per financial data sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Revenue rose 14% to Rs 20,493 crore in fiscal 2025 from 18,241.6 crore in FY24. The rise in revenue aided narrowing of losses.

(with inputs from PTI)

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