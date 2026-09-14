Epic Box Office Collection Day 3: Anand Deverakonda-Vaishnavi Chaitanya Film Continues To Struggle

Epic has had a slow start at the box office, with the film failing to gain much traction despite the popularity of its lead pair. The Telugu romantic drama saw its collections dip further on Day 3, with weak audience response and word of mouth affecting its theatrical run.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

Epic opened with Rs 2.10 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 1.30 crore on Day 2. The film earned Rs 0.88 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a 32.3% drop from its previous day collection.

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With this, Epic has collected Rs 4.28 crore net in India, while its India gross stands at Rs 4.99 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film added Rs 1.65 crore from overseas markets in total, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 6.64 crore.

The film recorded 23% overall occupancy across 1,239 shows on Sunday. The Telugu version recorded 18.42% overall occupancy on Day 3, with the highest turnout during the afternoon shows.

Epic's Box Office Struggle​

There were decent expectations from Epic, especially with Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya creating buzz before its release. However, the film received a poor response from the paid premieres itself, which affected its opening weekend. With weak collections and little positive word of mouth, the film now has limited chances of recovering at the box office.

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About The Film

Released on September 11, Epic – First Semester is a Telugu coming-of-age romantic drama written and directed by Aditya Haasan. The film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji, Vasuki and Kalyan Shankar. The story follows Rohan, a young student navigating love, family expectations and his identity while pursuing his studies in the UK.

The film features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and editing by Navin Nooli.

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