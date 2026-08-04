PVR Inox Brings SMART Cinemas To Tier III Cities

Multiplex chain PVR Inox has unveiled SMART Cinemas, a new exhibition format designed to expand its presence in India's Tier III cities.

The company announced that Muzaffarpur in Bihar will be the first city to welcome the new concept, marking the beginning of its expansion strategy focused on smaller but fast-growing urban markets.

The initiative will follow a franchise-owned, company-operated model, allowing the company to scale its footprint while keeping investments capital-efficient.

Focus On Emerging Markets

According to PVR Inox, the SMART Cinemas format has been created to bring its premium cinema experience to Tier III cities, where organised retail and consumer spending continue to witness steady growth. The company believes these markets are increasingly seeking high-quality entertainment options similar to those available in metropolitan cities.

Muzaffarpur was selected as the launch destination due to its growing commercial significance, expanding retail ecosystem and rising demand for organised entertainment.

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More SMART Cinemas In The Pipeline

PVR Inox has already signed agreements for six additional SMART Cinemas properties, which are expected to open over the next nine months. The company also revealed that discussions with developers in several other cities are currently underway as part of its wider expansion plans.

Each SMART Cinemas property will feature 2K laser projection, 7.1 surround sound systems, modern auditoriums, curated food and beverage options, along with PVR Inox's standard operating practices tailored for value-conscious, high-growth markets.

Leadership On The New Expansion Strategy

PVR Inox Managing Director Ajay Bijli said the new format represents the company's next phase of growth. He noted that after transforming India's cinema experience for nearly three decades, the company now aims to make world-class movie-going experiences more accessible in Tier III cities, beginning with Muzaffarpur.

Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli added that the FOCO model will help the company expand efficiently while partnering with local developers and entrepreneurs. He said the initiative combines a scalable business model with the signature PVR Inox experience to serve more communities across the country.

The company also said the expansion is expected to generate employment opportunities, increase state and local tax revenues, and strengthen organised entertainment infrastructure in the cities where SMART Cinemas are launched.

(With PTI inputs)

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