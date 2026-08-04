Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 6: MCU Film Nears Rs 300-Crore Net In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has maintained a strong run at the Indian box office during its first week. The superhero film continues to attract audiences across multiple languages and formats, holding steady despite the typical weekday dip. The film has recorded another consistent day at the domestic box office.

Day 6 Collection Update

As per the latest estimates by Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned Rs 9.45 crore (live) on its sixth day in India so far. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 291.2 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 348.06 crore. However, the final Day 6 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently playing across 11,264 shows nationwide and has recorded an overall occupancy of 45.9% on Tuesday.

Language-Wise Performance

Among all versions, the English version remained the biggest contributor on Day 6, collecting Rs 4.75 crore from 4,906 shows so far. The Hindi version followed closely with Rs 4 crore (live) across 4,856 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil version added Rs 37 lakh (live) from 714 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 33 lakh (live) across 788 shows.

With collections approaching the Rs 300 crore mark, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains one of the strongest-performing Hollywood releases in India this year.

About the Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest Marvel superhero film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the film also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo.

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