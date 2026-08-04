Govt Summons Meta Policy Head Joel Kaplan On Aug 5 Over PM Modi Post Removal: Report

The Centre has summoned Meta's Head of Public Policy, Joel Kaplan, to appear on August 5 following the removal of a post related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the company's platforms, NDTV reported, citing government sources.

As part of its intensified scrutiny, the government has also summoned an Instagram technical official to explain the circumstances surrounding the removal of the post, the report said.

Government sources told NDTV that officials want to understand how Meta's algorithms determine the visibility and reach of content, amid concerns that automated systems may influence which posts are promoted, restricted or removed on the company's platforms.

The government has reportedly received multiple complaints alleging that certain posts critical of the government receive greater traction, prompting a closer examination of the platform's content distribution mechanisms.

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The Centre is also expected to seek a detailed written explanation from Meta outlining the technical glitch that led to the removal of the Prime Minister's post, along with the steps taken to identify the cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The report said safeguards against the recurrence of such incidents will be a key area of scrutiny, with officials expected to seek details of Meta's preventive mechanisms.

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In addition, the government is expected to seek a written apology from Meta over the removal of the post, according to the sources cited by NDTV.

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