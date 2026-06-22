Peddi Box Office Collection Day 19: Ram Charan Film Sees Steady Footfalls Across Telugu Belt; Mints This Amount

Ram Charan starrer Peddi has collected an estimated Rs 0.47 crore net collected so far on Day 19. The film is currently playing across 1,267 shows nationwide and has taken its total India net collection to Rs 234.74 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 277.81 crore, according to Sacnilk's live estimates.

After witnessing a strong third weekend, the sports drama has shown a predictable weekday decline. However, occupancy levels remain steady in several key Telugu markets despite a significant reduction in screens compared to its opening week.

Occupancy Trends

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 19.42% on Day 19. Audience turnout improved from 15.27% in the morning shows to 20.82% during the afternoon slot before easing slightly to 14.91% in the evening.

Bengaluru emerged as the strongest market on Monday with an impressive 34.3% occupancy across 40 shows. Interestingly, the city recorded its highest attendance during morning shows at 51%, suggesting strong fan-driven footfalls.

Mahbubnagar followed with 30% occupancy, while Warangal and Guntur registered 26% and 25% respectively. Visakhapatnam continued its solid run with 24.3% occupancy, improving steadily from 21% in the morning to 27% in the evening.

Nizamabad reported 22.3% occupancy, while Kakinada stood at 18.3%. Hyderabad, the film's biggest market, recorded 13.3% occupancy across 163 shows, with audience turnout gradually improving through the day.

Vijayawada registered 10% occupancy, while Karimnagar remained on the lower side at 9%. NCR reported minimal activity with just 1% occupancy from a single show.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Peddi opened with Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews before delivering a massive Rs 51 crore on its opening day. The film wrapped up its first week with Rs 193.55 crore net and added another Rs 34.45 crore during its second week.

The third-week run has remained stable, with collections of Rs 1.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 1.95 crore on Day 17 and Rs 2.82 crore on Day 18. With the total now approaching the Rs 235 crore mark, the film continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run.

Directed by Bucchi Babu, Peddi stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

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