Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor's Film Sees Improved Occupancy — Check Earnings

Cocktail 2 continued its theatrical run on Tuesday with steady collections despite the usual weekday slowdown.

The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has collected an estimated Rs 5.09 crore net on Day 5 so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 59.34 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 71.04 crore, according to live estimates from Sacnilk.

Occupancy Improves On Tuesday

The film is currently running across 8,407 shows nationwide. Interestingly, overall occupancy has improved compared to Monday, rising to 19.08% on Day 5 from around 14% the previous day.

The Hindi (2D) version recorded 19.08% overall occupancy on Tuesday. Morning shows opened at 12.62%, while occupancy climbed to 21.23% during afternoon screenings and further improved to 23.38% in the evening, indicating stronger audience turnout as the day progressed.

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Regional Performance

NCR emerged as one of the strongest-performing markets, registering 27% occupancy across 1,023 shows. Occupancy rose from 12% in the morning to 36% during evening screenings.

Jaipur also delivered an impressive 27.3% occupancy, with afternoon shows touching 37%. Chennai matched the trend with 27.7% occupancy across 42 shows, making it one of the best-performing centres despite its limited screen count.

Mumbai recorded a healthy 21.7% occupancy from 615 shows, while Pune reported 19.3%. Chandigarh also managed 19.3%, benefiting from stronger afternoon and evening footfalls.

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Among other major centres, Kolkata registered 17.3% occupancy, Lucknow 17%, Bengaluru 16.7%, Hyderabad 16.3%, and Bhopal 15.3%. Ahmedabad posted 13.3% occupancy, while Surat remained among the weaker markets with 9.7%.

Box Office Journey So Far

The romantic drama opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. After earning Rs 6.75 crore on Monday, the film has maintained a reasonable hold on Tuesday.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film follows Diya and Kunal, whose decade-long relationship is shaken when their old friend Ally re-enters their lives, setting off a series of emotional and unexpected events.

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