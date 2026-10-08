Elon Musk Asks 'Why No Licence?' After 5 Years Of Starlink Compliance In India

Elon Musk has questioned why Starlink is yet to receive the final approvals to begin commercial operations in India, claiming that the satellite internet company has spent five years complying with the country's laws and regulations. Musk accused unnamed “oligarchs” of blocking Starlink's entry into India, alleging that powerful business interests were trying to protect their position in the country's telecom market. He did not name any company or individual.

“Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are,” Musk wrote on X. He added that this was “a crime against the people of India”.

The comments came in response to a post arguing that Starlink could help expand internet access in parts of India where traditional telecom infrastructure is difficult or expensive to build.

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Why Is Starlink Waiting For Approval?

Starlink has secured a licence to provide satellite communication services in India, but the company still requires security-related clearances and other approvals before it can commercially launch its service. The government has rejected suggestions that Starlink is facing a discriminatory regulatory regime, describing such claims as “baseless and misconceived”.

Starlink, Reliance Jio Satellite and Bharti-backed OneWeb have all received licences, although the companies remain subject to security clearances and other regulatory requirements. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has also said OneWeb is awaiting its own approvals.

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Musk's latest comments therefore put the spotlight on the gap between obtaining a licence and completing the remaining regulatory process needed to begin commercial operations.

Why Does Starlink Want India?

India represents a potentially large market for satellite broadband because of the uneven distribution of internet infrastructure across the country. India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026. However, rural internet density was 48.31 connections per 100 people, compared with 126.80 connections per 100 people in urban areas.

Data cited in the post to which Musk responded showed that 11,256 listed villages still did not have 4G coverage as of May 2026.

Starlink sees satellite connectivity as a way to reach customers in remote locations where fibre networks and conventional mobile infrastructure may not be commercially viable. Musk also argued that Starlink could provide high-speed internet to people who either do not have a connection or find existing services unaffordable.

SpaceX has spent years preparing for a potential Indian launch and has invested in infrastructure for the market. The company has also said it has adapted its systems to meet local security and regulatory requirements.

That investment raises the stakes around the remaining approvals. A prolonged delay could push back Starlink's commercial launch even as the company faces growing competition from established telecom operators and other satellite broadband providers.

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