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ED Unearths Rs 3,000 Crore Opaque Trade Set-Offs, 40% Stock Mismatch in Rajesh Exports Searches

The violations includedmissing records for overseas transactions, Rs. 3,000 Crore in opaque trade set-offs, a 40% stock mismatch, and share-manipulation involving offshore benamidars.

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ED Unearths Rs 3,000 Crore Opaque Trade Set-Offs, 40% Stock Mismatch in Rajesh Exports Searches
The ED stated that investigation is ongoing.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) search of Rajesh Exports Ltd.'s premises revealed mulitple contraventions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to a post from the investigation agency on Wednesday.

The violations included missing records for overseas transactions, Rs. 3,000 Crore in opaque trade set-offs, a 40% stock mismatch, and share-manipulation involving offshore benamidars.

The law enforcement body stated that investigation is ongoing. During the course of the search action, various incriminating documents and digital evidences have been seized and/or recovered, the ED said.

(This is a developing story.)

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