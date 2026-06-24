ED Unearths Rs 3,000 Crore Opaque Trade Set-Offs, 40% Stock Mismatch in Rajesh Exports Searches

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) search of Rajesh Exports Ltd.'s premises revealed mulitple contraventions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to a post from the investigation agency on Wednesday.

The violations included missing records for overseas transactions, Rs. 3,000 Crore in opaque trade set-offs, a 40% stock mismatch, and share-manipulation involving offshore benamidars.

The law enforcement body stated that investigation is ongoing. During the course of the search action, various incriminating documents and digital evidences have been seized and/or recovered, the ED said.

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.