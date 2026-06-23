ED Conducts Searches At Rajesh Exports' Mumbai, Bengaluru Premises, Say Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the premises linked to Rajesh Exports in Mumbai and Bengaluru, NDTV Profit learnt from sources on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and pertained to alleged forex rules violations by the company. The ED is searching locations associated with the company and its promoters.

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The Securities And Exchange Board of India in an interim order, held that Rajesh Exports inflated its consolidated revenues by Rs 15.15 lakh crore over FY21–FY25 by attributing outsized revenues to overseas subsidiaries, particularly Switzerland-based Valcambi SA — despite the subsidiary's audited standalone financials showing a fraction of those figures.

The regulator flagged what it called a prima facie misrepresentation of the company's financial position, noting that nearly the entire reported revenue was attributed to overseas subsidiaries whose financials were not publicly available.

Rajesh Exports' founder and Chairman Rajesh Mehta denied the the firm had a discrepancy and stated that this conclusion stems from a misreading by the regulator.

"SEBI has taken the EBITDA of Valcambi and considered it as revenue. That is the entire confusion — the nucleus of the confusion," he said.

He stated that Valcambi makes up 97–99% of consolidated revenues and rejected the claim that its standalone revenue had declined as much as 0.50% of that figure.

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"That 0.50% is its Ebitda, not its revenue," Mehta clarified, adding that audited financials of Global Gold Refinery (GGR) — certified by KPMG — had been submitted to SEBI to support the firm's statement. GGR is the holding company of Valcambi.

In its interim order, SEBI barred Rajesh Exports and Mehta from accessing the securities market pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

(This is a developing story.)

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