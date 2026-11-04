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Varroc Engineering Q2 Results: Profit Falls 46%; Revenue Rises 34%

The company's bottom line was also impacted by a one-time loss of Rs 63 crore during the quarter.

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Varroc Engineering Q2 Results: Profit Falls 46%; Revenue Rises 34%
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  • Varroc Engineering's Q2 net profit fell 46.2% to Rs 32.8 crore year-on-year
  • Revenue grew 33.6% to Rs 2,948 crore from Rs 2,207 crore last year
  • EBITDA rose 26.7% to Rs 257.1 crore, but EBITDA margin declined to 8.7%
How does Varroc plan to restore its profit margins?

Auto components manufacturer Varroc Engineering reported a 46.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.8 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 61 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The decline in profitability came despite a strong expansion in revenue, which increased 33.6% to Rs 2,948 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,207 crore a year earlier.

The company's operating performance also recorded growth, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising 26.7% year-on-year to Rs 257.1 crore, against Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period.

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However, operating margins came under pressure during the quarter. EBITDA margin narrowed to 8.7% from 9.2% in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating that operating profitability did not keep pace with revenue growth.

READ | PFC Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 2% To Rs 7,682 Crore, Declares 2nd Interim Dividend

The company's bottom line was also impacted by a one-time loss of Rs 63 crore during the quarter. 

The exceptional charge added to the pressure on reported earnings, even as the company registered double-digit growth in revenue and operating earnings.

The contrasting performance across key financial parameters points to a quarter in which business growth remained healthy, but profitability faced headwinds from exceptional costs and margin compression.

For investors it will be important to monitor and watch the company's ability to sustain its revenue momentum while improving operating margins and absorbing the impact of one-off expenses in the coming quarters.

READ | Q2 Results Live Updates: Lenskart Profit Jumps Multifold, Niva Bupa Profit Surges 124%

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