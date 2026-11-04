PFC Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 2% To Rs 7,682 Crore, Declares 2nd Interim Dividend

Power Finance Corporation reported a 2% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,682 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 7,834 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income, however, increased 1.2% to Rs 29,234 crore from Rs 28,901 crore a year ago, as per the exchange filing by the company.

The company's board also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.10 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

PFC Q2 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

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Net profit declined 2% YoY to Rs 7,682 crore from Rs 7,834 crore.

Total income increased 1.2% YoY to Rs 29,234 crore from Rs 28,901 crore.

Declared second interim dividend of Rs 4.10 per share.

PFC Dividend: Record Date, Payment Details

Along with the financial results for the September quarter, PFC has announced the second interim dividend for the fiscal year and has fixed November 17, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The company said the dividend will be paid on or before December 4, 2026.

The dividend is equivalent to 41% of the face value of Rs 10 per share and is subject to deduction of tax at source.

PFC had earlier paid a first interim dividend of Rs 3.90 per share for the current fiscal year. This takes the total interim dividend declared for FY27 so far to Rs 8 per share.

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PFC-REC Merger Update

Apart from the results and dividend announcement, the company also provided an update on its proposed merger with REC Limited. The company received a no-objection certificate from the Reserve Bank of India on October 15, 2026, and no-objection letters from the BSE and NSE on October 19, 2026.

“The Scheme of Merger remains subject to requisite statutory and regulatory approvals and fulfilment of the conditions to the effectiveness of the Scheme, including the approval of the shareholders and creditors of the Company and REC Limited and sanction by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), as may be required in accordance with the applicable laws and the provisions of the Scheme,” the company stated in the filing.

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