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110% Return In Two Years: This Jewellery Maker's Q2 Profit Nearly Flat, Revenue Climbs 40%

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 8.1% YoY to Rs 114.3 crore, compared with Rs 105.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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110% Return In Two Years: This Jewellery Maker's Q2 Profit Nearly Flat, Revenue Climbs 40%
Thangamayil Jewellery Reports Q2 Results
Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.
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  • Thangamayil Jewellery's Q2FY27 net profit rose 1.7% YoY to Rs 59.5 crore
  • Revenue increased 39.6% YoY to Rs 2,388 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 1,711 crore
  • EBITDA grew 8.1% YoY to Rs 114.3 crore, but margin fell to 4.8% from 6.2%
What caused the company's profit margins to shrink?

Thangamayil Jewellery reported a 1.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 59.5 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 58.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations or top line rose 39.6% annually to Rs 2,388 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 1,711 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 8.1% YoY to Rs 114.3 crore, compared with Rs 105.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 

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However, the EBITDA margin contracted to 4.8% in Q2FY27 from 6.2% in Q2FY26.

On the bourses, Thangamayil Jewellery shares dropped as much as 7.26% to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,214.70 per share. 

At 2:22 pm, Thangamayil Jewellery share was trading 0.94% lower at Rs 4,502 per share.

Thangamayil Jewellery shares have been a multibagger in the long run. The stock has climbed 11% in 6 months, 45% in 1 year, 105.7% in 2 years, 271% in 3 years and 616% in 5 years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained a little over 35%.

Headquartered in Madurai, Thangamayil Jewellery is a retail jewellery chain in India.

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