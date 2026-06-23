DXC Collects $213.6 Million From TCS After US Supreme Court Ends Trade Secrets Dispute

DXC Technology said it has collected $213.56 million from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following the US Supreme Court's decision to decline review of a long-running trade secrets case involving DXC subsidiary Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).

According to media reports, the amount collected totals $213,560,494.98 and includes the original damages award of $168 million along with interest accrued over the course of the litigation.

The development follows the US Supreme Court's decision to let stand lower court rulings that found TCS liable for the willful and malicious misappropriation of CSC's trade secrets.

Earlier, the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit had upheld the verdict, concluding that evidence on record supported the finding that TCS had intentionally and knowingly misappropriated CSC's trade secrets in conscious disregard of the company's rights.

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"Trust is the foundation of every business relationship," said Raul Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXC Technology. "In an era of AI innovation, trust is even more critical, so it's very disappointing to see a global company such as TCS get caught willfully misappropriating a US company's trade secrets."

The legal battle stemmed from allegations that TCS improperly used confidential information belonging to CSC, which is now part of DXC Technology.

The collection of the payment effectively brings to a close one of the most closely watched trade secrets disputes involving the Indian IT services industry.

The case comes at a time when intellectual property protection and data security have become increasingly important for technology companies, particularly as enterprises accelerate investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

DXC Technology provides enterprise technology services and IT solutions to global enterprises and public sector organisations. The company has recently expanded its artificial intelligence offerings through a strategic partnership with Anthropic and has also announced new long-term technology services agreements with global clients.

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