Infosys Says AI Won't Replace It, But Admits Need For Fresh Learnings, New Mental Models

Infosys's Non-Executive Chairman Nanadan Nilekani stated that the company will not be replaced by AI, adding that the "greatest value" would be unlocked by combining AI agents and models with traditional software systems. His remarks came at the company's 45th annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Nilekani said that clients will prefer building their software to meet its requirements over buying it directly from Infosys, which creates "even larger opportunities" for the firm. The Chairman is likely indicating that this gives the firm a market for the supply of infrastructural components such as AI models, cloud infrastructure, application programming interfaces and more.

He stated that this would enable clients to scale AI with speed, confidence, and enterprise relevance.

The senior executive noted that the shift to AI era requires fresh learning and new mental models. Nilekani called AI a "much larger and disruptive technology" and noted that the IT industry is going through a major technology transition period.

The chairman said that the AI deployment gap in large enterprise clients is real and closing the gap is where the work is. He noted that Infosys works on AI with 90% of its top 200 clients, while adding that the AI-first services market could reach $300-400 billion by 2030.

Nilekani also stated that Infosys is more well positioned than ever before. He stated that fiscal 2026 has been a disciplined year for the company's execution, delivering 3.1% growth in constant currency terms. He added that the firm's total contract value for that period consisted of 96 deals worth $ 14.9 billion.

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Nilekani stated that Infosys had recruited over 20,000 college graduates this fiscal year and ended with a workforce of over 325,000 employees.

Salil Parekh, the chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys, confirmed that AI revenue stands at approximately $1 billion annually and that it was "growing at a fast rate."

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