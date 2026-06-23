Infosys Hirings: 20,000 Freshers Added In A Year Amid AI Bets

Infosys recruited more than 20,000 college graduates during fiscal year 2026, taking its total workforce to over 325,000 employees, as the IT major continued to invest in talent despite an uncertain global demand environment.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), the company management said fiscal year 2026 had been a disciplined year for execution, with Infosys delivering 3.1% constant currency revenue growth.

The company also secured 96 large deals during the year with a total contract value (TCV) of $14.9 billion, underscoring continued client demand for digital transformation and technology services. The management said that the technology industry is undergoing a major transition driven by artificial intelligence, describing AI as a much larger and more disruptive technology than previous innovation cycles.

Infosys is better positioned than ever before to capitalise on the shift, the management added, stating that significant work still remains across the software development lifecycle despite rapid advances in AI.

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A large AI deployment gap continues to exist among enterprise customers, and helping clients bridge that gap will be a key growth opportunity for the company. Addressing concerns over AI replacing IT services companies, the manangement said artificial intelligence would not displace firms such as Infosys. Instead, he said many enterprises are likely to prefer building customised software solutions rather than buying off-the-shelf products, creating larger opportunities for technology service providers.

"The greatest value will come from combining the world of models and agents with traditional systems," the management said, adding that Infosys is focused on enabling clients to scale AI with speed, confidence and enterprise relevance.

They also emphasised that the AI era requires fresh learning and new mental models, with companies needing to continuously upskill their workforce to keep pace with technological change.

Infosys also reaffirmed that its AI-related business now generates revenue of approximately $1 billion annually. The management said the company expects AI services revenue to continue growing at a rapid pace as enterprises increasingly move from experimentation to large-scale deployments.

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