Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Continues To Hold Audience Interest

Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office as it entered Day 6 as the Ajay Devgn-led thriller is holding audience attention as its theatrical journey moves ahead.

According to TrackTollywood, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 12.62 crore on Day 6 from 14,563 shows across 752 cities so far. The film recorded 14% overall occupancy, with 429,130 tickets sold across 2,161 theatres. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 279.55 crore.

The Hindi version contributed the entire Day 6 collection at 14% occupancy across 14,563 shows. The 2D format earned Rs 12.48 crore at 14% occupancy, followed by IMAX 2D at Rs 13.65 lakh and Dolby Cinema 2D at Rs 23,150.

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Day-Wise Collection

The film opened with Rs 77.55 crore on Day 1 before dropping to Rs 66.06 crore on Day 2. Collections then rose to Rs 75.15 crore on Day 3, followed by a sharp decline to Rs 24.83 crore on Day 4. On Day 5, the film saw another slight dip, collecting Rs 23.33 crore.

Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data, Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 4.44 crore in India for its October 8 shows. So far, 155,211 tickets have been sold across 16,560 shows in 2,072 theatres spanning 741 cities. The film has registered 4.4% overall occupancy, with 15 shows already houseful and 62 marked as fast-filling.

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All About Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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