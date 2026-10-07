Verity Box Office Collection Day 5: Anne Hathaway Starrer Sees Strong Recovery After Monday Dip

Verity is picking up pace at the box office after a sharp dip in collections. The Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson starrer continues to attract audiences to theatres.

Box Office Collection Day 5

The film earned Rs 52.10 lakh on Day 5, registering a 24% increase in collection from the previous day, according to TrackTollywood. The film sold 26,526 tickets across 560 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 32.5% on Tuesday. Its total gross collection after five days stood at Rs 5.91 crore.

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The film was released in English, with the 2D version earning Rs 44.59 lakh. The 4DX format collected Rs 6.81 lakh, while Dolby Cinema 2D earned Rs 69,770.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra led the state-wise collection with Rs 16.47 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 9.22 lakh and Delhi at Rs 5.59 lakh. Telangana collected Rs 3.85 lakh, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 2.52 lakh and Rs 2.12 lakh.

Gujarat recorded Rs 2.11 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 2.01 lakh and West Bengal at Rs 1.40 lakh. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan collected Rs 85,169 and Rs 81,135.

Kerala earned Rs 79,290, while Andhra Pradesh and Punjab collected Rs 77,526 and Rs 74,726. Chandigarh recorded Rs 40,559, followed by Odisha at Rs 39,928 and Uttarakhand at Rs 37,973. Assam earned Rs 32,943, Goa Rs 32,847 and Chhattisgarh Rs 19,708, the report stated.

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Advance Booking

Verity has recorded an India-tracked advance booking gross of Rs 13.26 lakh for its Thursday, October 8, 2026 shows. So far, 4,258 tickets have been booked across 532 shows in 280 theatres across 73 cities, with overall occupancy at 5.7%. The film has reported no houseful shows and three fast-filling shows.

Day-wise Collection

Verity earned Rs 47.58 lakh on its premiere day. Its collection increased to Rs 1.64 crore on Day 1. The film then saw a drop on Day 2, collecting Rs 1.49 crore, followed by another decline on Day 3 with Rs 1.36 crore. On Day 4, its collection dropped to Rs 42.02 lakh. On Day 5, the film witnessed a 24% rise, earning Rs 52.10 lakh.

About Verity

Verity is a psychological drama, mystery and romantic thriller directed by Michael Showalter. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the lead roles.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, the story follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired to complete the books of an injured bestselling author, Verity Crawford. As Lowen settles into the Crawford family home, she discovers disturbing material that raises questions about Verity and the events surrounding her family. The film released in English theatres in India on October 2, 2026

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