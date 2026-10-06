Digger Box Office Collection Day 4: Tom Cruise Starrer Struggles To Hold Ground After Weekend

Digger struggled to maintain its weekend momentum on Day 4. The film recorded a major dip in its Monday earnings, marking a sharp fall compared to the previous day's collection.

Box Office Collection Day 4

Digger earned Rs 13.81 lakh in India on Day 4 from 342 shows across 76 cities, with 7.2% occupancy. According to TrackTollywood, the film saw a 67.4% drop from its Day 3 collection. Its total collection now stands at Rs 1.81 crore after four days.

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The film's English release saw 4,603 tickets sold across 342 shows. The 2D format earned Rs 7.41 lakh at 7.1% occupancy, while IMAX 2D collected Rs 6.01 lakh with 7.3% occupancy. ICE and MX4D recorded Rs 23,980 and Rs 15,230, respectively, with MX4D registering the highest occupancy among the formats at 20.9%.

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State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra recorded the highest collection for Digger on Day 3, collecting Rs 2.90 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 2.81 lakh. Delhi earned Rs 1.19 lakh, while Tamil Nadu collected Rs 1.08 lakh. Telangana and Uttar Pradesh recorded Rs 1.05 lakh each.

Kerala collected Rs 74,818, followed by Haryana at Rs 68,779. Meghalaya earned Rs 46,600, while West Bengal and Gujarat recorded Rs 39,824 and Rs 37,134, respectively.

Punjab collected Rs 17,740, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 13,098 and Madhya Pradesh at Rs 12,043. Rajasthan earned Rs 11,466, while Chandigarh and Odisha recorded Rs 9,650 and Rs 8,980, respectively.

Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Digger earned Rs 25.02 lakh on its premiere day, followed by Rs 56.04 lakh on Day 1. The film collected Rs 43.48 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 42.32 lakh on Day 3. On Day 4, its collection dropped to Rs 13.81 lakh.

All About Digger

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger follows wealthy oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, whose drilling operations trigger a major environmental crisis when a huge iceberg heads towards Europe. As panic spreads, Digger tries to present himself as humanity's saviour instead of taking responsibility for the disaster.

The film later takes an unexpected turn, revealing that the events are part of a stage play called Fossil Fools. Tom Cruise's character is actually Curtis, an actor playing Digger, who grows increasingly uncomfortable with the exaggerated portrayal of the crisis. The story then shifts between the play and what happens behind the scenes, touching on themes of environmental responsibility, accountability and how people react to disasters.

Tom Cruise plays Digger Rockwell/Curtis, alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sandra Hüller. The film features cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki and music by Cosmo Sheldrake. It runs for 2 hours and 11 minutes and has an A certification in India.

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