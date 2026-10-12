Comrade Kalyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sree Vishnu Starrer Holds Strong, Inches Closer To Rs 10 Crore

Comrade Kalyan continues to draw audiences at the box office as the Sree Vishnu-led film progresses through its theatrical run. The Telugu period comedy has maintained a consistent presence across theatres on Day 4.

Box Office Collection Day 4

Comrade Kalyan earned Rs 70.65 lakh in India on Day 4, taking its total domestic gross collection to Rs 9.52 crore, according to TrackTollywood. The film recorded 15.7% occupancy across 971 shows in 271 cities and sold 54,741 tickets during the day. Final collection figures are yet to be reported.

The Telugu film was screened across 487 theatres on Day 4. The 2D format accounted for Rs 70.40 lakh at 15.7% occupancy, while the EPIQ format collected Rs 25,075 at 18% occupancy.

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Comrade Kalyan opened with Rs 2.31 crore on Day 1 before collections rose to Rs 3.26 crore on Day 2. It earned another Rs 3.24 crore on Day 3, taking its cumulative collection to Rs 8.81 crore. With its Day 4 earnings, the film has now crossed the Rs 9 crore mark at the Indian box office.

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State-Wise Collection

Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest collection for Comrade Kalyan on Day 4 so far, earning Rs 32.44 lakh, followed by Telangana with Rs 31.64 lakh. Karnataka contributed Rs 6.06 lakh, while Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 37,261. Odisha collected Rs 12,710, the report stated.

Advance Collection

For Tuesday, October 13, Comrade Kalyan has already generated Rs 83.54 lakh through advance bookings, according to TrackTollywood. A total of 66,359 tickets have been booked across 1,752 shows in 481 theatres spanning 252 cities. The film currently has 10.1% occupancy, with six shows houseful and 59 marked as fast-filling.

Comrade Kalyan Story, Cast And Crew

Comrade Kalyan is set in a Naxal-dominated village on the Andhra-Odisha border. The story follows a theatre owner who wants to keep his old cinema running and uses communist sentiment to support his efforts. As the story progresses, he joins the Naxals and kidnaps a leader, leading to a series of unexpected events. The film blends action, comedy, drama, and thriller elements, and is also listed as a comedy and period film.

The film features Sree Vishnu in the lead role, along with Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, Shatru, Brahmaji, Satya and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

Janakiram Marella directs Comrade Kalyan. The writing credits include Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Janaki Ram Marella and Janakiram Marella. The film is produced under Haashtag Media, Kona Film Corporation and Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures.

The film is made in Telugu and has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes (145 minutes). Comrade Kalyan was released in theatres on October 9, 2026.

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