Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 18: Kannada Film Holds Strong As Its Impressive Box Office Run Continues

Premada Oorali continues a steady run at the box office, with the Kannada film maintaining audience interest. Here's a look at its latest collection figures.

Premada Oorali has collected Rs 2.49 crore in India so far on Day 18. According to TrackTollywood, the film recorded 41.3% occupancy across 1,034 shows in 120 cities, with 131,462 tickets sold. The film's India gross collection has now reached Rs 54.25 crore, while Monday's final figures are still awaited.

The film's Kannada version contributed Rs 2.43 crore, accounting for 97.7% of the day's collection, while the Telugu version earned Rs 5.66 lakh. In terms of formats, the 2D version generated Rs 2.48 crore, while Dolby Cinema 2D contributed Rs 70,500.

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State-Wise Collection

Karnataka led the Day 18 collection with Rs 2.38 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 3.78 lakh, Maharashtra with Rs 2.23 lakh and Telangana with Rs 2.12 lakh. Tamil Nadu earned Rs 1.80 lakh, Goa Rs 27,368, Kerala Rs 7,259, Delhi Rs 6,586, Gujarat Rs 4,440 and Uttar Pradesh Rs 3,080, the report stated.

Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Premada Oorali earned Rs 9.25 lakh on Day 1, Rs 25.28 lakh on Day 2, Rs 62.13 lakh on Day 3, Rs 67.48 lakh on Day 4, Rs 86.21 lakh on Day 5, Rs 1.22 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.80 crore on Day 7. The film collected Rs 5.53 crore in its first week.

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In Week 2, Premada Oorali earned Rs 3.16 crore on Day 8, Rs 3.21 crore on Day 9, Rs 4.48 crore on Day 10, Rs 3.30 crore on Day 11, Rs 3.78 crore on Day 12, Rs 3.95 crore on Day 13 and Rs 3.92 crore on Day 14. The film collected Rs 25.79 crore in its second week.

Entering its third week, the film earned Rs 4.77 crore on Day 15, Rs 7.14 crore on Day 16 and Rs 8.52 crore on Day 17. On Day 18, it has collected Rs 2.49 crore so far.

All About The Film

Premada Oorali is a Kannada romantic family drama starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda in key roles. Rajkanth SK serves as the cinematographer, Sunaad Gowtham has composed the music, and Harshith Prabhu is the editor.

Set in a village, the film looks at family life, relationships and the differences between generations. The story follows a modern woman who marries into a traditional family and tries to adjust to her new surroundings. It also follows a father and son as they deal with their own family and relationship issues. At its heart, the film is about love, understanding and finding a balance between different ways of life.

Written and directed by Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali has a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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