CFO Shuffle: Puneet Sharma Trades Axis Bank For HDFC Bank

Puneet Sharma will be occupying the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of HDFC Bank Ltd., NDTV Profit learned from sources, on Monday. Sharma resigned from the position of CFO for Axis Bank Ltd. on Sunday, according to an exchange filing from the firm. He served in the position for six years and cease to hold the role by Aug. 31.

"When I accepted this role more than six years ago, my core mandate was to build a strong team with deep functional strength, robust financial controls and reporting discipline, incorporate prudent financial practions, build a resilient balance sheet and improve shareholder trust," Sharma wrote in his resignation letter, attached with the exchange filing.

"These objectives are now largely complete," he said.

Before his six-year stint at Axis Bank, Sharma worked at Tata Capital for twelve years, occupying a senior management position. He was the Group-Head Chief Financial Officer of Tata Capital Ltd. and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. from 2014 onwards. His responsibilities included financial control, financial planning, procurement and taxation.

Prior to that, he worked at Citibank where he oversaw cash solutions, treasury operations, risk monitoring and reporting on fixed income securities.

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He started his professional career at Bharat S Raut and Co., after which he provided consultancy services to Boston Consulting Group, providing advice to financial services clients regarding strategies, transformation and the improvement of processes.

Puneet Sharma is also a Chartered Accountant with a bachelor of commerce degree from Mumbai University, along with being an alumnus of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

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