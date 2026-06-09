BYD Unveils Hybrid-Electric Mobility, To Introduce Seal U SUV' In India This Year

BYD India, a subsidiary of China's electric vehicle major BYD, on Tuesday announced to launch its first plug-in hybrid 'Seal U SUV' later this year, based on its DM-i (Dual Mode Intelligent) technology.

BYD India, which showcased DM-i technology here, said the platform will be introduced this year with ‘Seal U SUV'. However, the company declined to share pricing details, saying it would announce specifications and prices closer to the launch.

Unlike traditional hybrid systems, which rely primarily on the petrol engine with the battery providing support, DM-i follows an electric-first approach. In this setup, the battery powers the vehicle for most driving conditions, while the engine steps in mainly to extend range and enhance efficiency when required.

BYD claims a combined range of more than 1,200 km from this soon-to-be launched technology.

BYD India, which has surpassed 14,000 customers, seeks to expand its presence in the fast-growing EV segment in the country, as it is quite encouraged by an increase in sales enquiries in India after May, the month when fuel prices were hiked over four times.

"India saw its highest monthly EV car sales in May at around 25,000 units, according to Vahan data. The growth is not stopping. Electrification growth will continue and should continue," BYD India Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business Rajeev Chauhan told PTI.

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He added that BYD's objective is to introduce more consumers to electric mobility through alternative technologies before they eventually transition to fully electric vehicles.

When asked about the outlook for the electric vehicle market, Chauhan said EV adoption in India continues to gain momentum.

Commenting on the recent rise in fuel prices amid geopolitical tensions, Chauhan said the company has witnessed a modest increase in customer enquiries for electric vehicles.

"We see a slight increase in enquiries at our dealerships. But Indian customers are very intelligent. They wait and watch. Nevertheless, there is an uptick in EV enquiries," he added.

About concerns on charging infrastructure, Chauhan said the situation has improved significantly over the past five years.

"Especially in metro cities, we really don't need to plan anything. It is only on highways where route planning is required. This technology helps address that challenge. I am very bullish that charging infrastructure anxiety is going away much quicker than we thought," he said.

Over DM-i technology, Chauhan said it as a solution that combines the benefits of electric mobility with the flexibility of a conventional fuel-powered vehicle for long-distance travel.

"We invented this technology, we popularised this technology and through this technology we brought in electrification as our final goal," he said.

He said the DM-i technology is designed to function primarily as an electric vehicle during daily commutes while providing the convenience of a petrol engine for extended journeys.

"The first car that we are contemplating for India is the Seal U. It is a regular SUV-shaped car. Our timeline, as it looks today, is within this year. Customers in India would see not only the platform but the platform with the car," Chauhan said.

According to the company, vehicles based on the DM-i platform can offer a combined driving range of over 1,200 kilometres on a single charge and a full fuel tank.

"The technology can bring in a range which is more than 1,200 kilometres. When we announce the model, we will publish the exact range," Chauhan said.

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He noted that customers with access to charging facilities at home or workplaces could drive the vehicle largely in electric mode for prolonged periods.

"If a customer drives only 50 kilometres in the city every day and has a charger at home or office, then they can remain in EV mode for a week, a month, six months or even a year if they charge daily," he said.

Chauhan said units of the Seal U SUV would be imported into India. When asked about potential localisation plans, including battery manufacturing in India, he declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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