Opposition Rubbishes NDA Budget With "Kursi Bachao" Tag

The first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term has been received with disdain by the newly-strengthened Opposition. While the Congress has been sharp in its criticism, its INDIA bloc allies have been unanimous that this is a "kursi bachao (save the chair)" budget. The term has been coined by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav concurred. But his grouse lay elsewhere.

"It is understandable that they have to save their government and gave special packages to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, but a state like Uttar Pradesh that gives the country its prime ministers, is there anything for the farmers here?" Mr Yadav told reporters today.

"This is their 11th budget and it is strange that people are still alive. The problems that have been there before -- inflation, unemployment (are still there). If we look at Uttar Pradesh, what is the status of investment? They talk about big numbers, but none of their big projects are finished," he added.

Mr Yadav was also scathing about the government's big ticket skilling programme in collaboration with the private sector.

"They created unemployment for 10 years. And they hope to solve it now, that too with jobs in bits and pieces. The country's youth need stable jobs. They are offering a paltry one-year training," he said.

Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress was scathing. Senior party leader Kalyan Banerjee took a swipe at the special packages for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, calling it "Kursi bachao budget".

"They have presented the budget for allies which will save their seats. This budget is to keep their NDA partners Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu happy," he said.

The "Kursi Bachao" epithet was also used by Rahul Gandhi.

- Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states.



- Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian.



- Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2024

The Congress has also alleged that the government's flagship skilling announcement has been lifted straight its manifesto. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called it a "nakalchi (copy-paste)" budget.

"I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto... I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto. I shall shortly list the missed opportunities," posted senior party leader P Chidambaram on X, formerly Twitter.

Trinamool's Kalyan Banerjee He also pointed out that there has been nothing for Bengal, where the BJP has lost ground. "This budget is not for India. They have not given anything to Bengal. They can't tolerate Bengalis. The BJP will be wiped out of Bengal," he added.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabdi Devi said the Rs 26,000-crore support allocated to Bihar for the development of crucial projects including road connectivity and infrastructure, is a "jhunjhuna" (child's rattle).

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced huge packages for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, that includes a boost in infrastructure and special financial support.

