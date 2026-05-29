Banks Credit Grows 16% YoY In April

Indian banks' non-food credit grew 16% year-on-year to Rs 211.07 lakh crore as of April 30, compared with 10% YoY growth recorded during the same period last fiscal.

Credit to industry recorded a YoY growth of 15.1%, versus 7% in the corresponding fortnight last year. While credit to ‘micro and small' and ‘large' industries grew at an accelerated pace, ‘medium' industries exhibited steady growth on a YoY basis.

“Among major industries, outstanding credit to ‘infrastructure', ‘basic metal and metal products', ‘all engineering', ‘petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels', and ‘chemical and chemical products' recorded higher YoY growth. However, the ‘construction', ‘textiles', and ‘rubber, plastic and their products' segments witnessed marginally subdued credit growth,” the RBI said.

“Credit to the personal loans segment recorded a YoY growth of 16.0%, compared with 11.9% a year ago. While segments such as ‘vehicle loans' and ‘housing' sustained robust credit growth, ‘credit card outstanding' moderated,” it added.

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