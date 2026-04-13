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Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Be Closed For Four Days From April 13-18 - Check Region-Wise List

Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.

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Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Be Closed For Four Days From April 13-18 - Check Region-Wise List
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Bank Holidays This Week: Banks are scheduled to be closed for four days this week in certain parts of India, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for fiscal 2026-27.

Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances. In addition to these days, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

Bank Holiday On April 13

On Monday, March 13, banks will be close in Shillong for Shad Suk Mynsiem, a spring thanksgiving festival of Khasi community in Meghalaya.

Bank Holiday On April 14


On Tuesday, April 14, banks across the except in regions including Aizawl,  Bhopal, Itanagar, Kohima, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla will remain closed for several occurences such as Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankrant, Biju, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi, according to RBI.

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Bank Holiday On April 15


On Wednesday, April 15, banks in regions such as Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha), Bohag Bihu, Vishu and Himachal Day.

Bank Holiday On April 16


On Thursday, April 16, banks in Guwahati will remain closed for Bohag Bihu. Notably, banks in this region will be closed for two consecutive days.

Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, April 18?

Since April 18 is third Saturday of the month, banks across the country are scheduled to remain open, according to RBI calendar.

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Bank Holidays In April


In April, banks are scheduled to remain closed for eight days in addition to the weekend holidays. Check bank holidays schedule for this month - 

April 1, Wednesday - To enable banks to close their yearly accounts

April 2, Thursday - Maundy Thursday

April 3, Friday - Good Friday

April 14, Tuesday - Ambedkar Jayanti, Bihu, Tamil New Year etc.

April 15, Wednesday - Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day

April 16, Thursday - Bohag Bihu

April 20, Monday - Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

April 21, Tuesday - Garia Puja


 

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