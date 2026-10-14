Ashwini Vaishnaw Says India Has 'No Luxury Of Time' To Build Tech Capabilities

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said India has no luxury of time to build technological capabilities, emphasising the need to strengthen domestic capabilities while integrating deeply into global value chains.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the 2026 Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Vaishnaw said trust would be a key factor in the semiconductor value chain and stressed the importance of developing a strong manufacturing ecosystem.

He said India wants to become deeply embedded in the global chip value chain and is working towards making its economy more resilient to global turbulence and crises. He added that technology would continue to remain highly globalised.

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Vaishnaw said India has an advantage in capabilities but needs to remain competitive on costs. He also highlighted the need to ramp up research and development (R&D) spending to strengthen the country's technological capabilities.

He said companies are comfortable with India's legal track record, adding that the country is moving methodically in areas such as semiconductors and defence systems.

The minister also flagged dependencies on materials as a major vulnerability, emphasising the need to monitor economic risks arising from the policies of other countries.

Vaishnaw said India is positioning itself as a trusted partner in global value chains, with a focus on building domestic capabilities, strengthening manufacturing and improving economic resilience.

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