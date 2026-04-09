Amazon Expands Counterfeit Crimes Unit To India To Tackle Fake Goods

E-commerce major Amazon on Thursday announced the expansion of its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) to India, aimed at strengthening consumer protection and intensifying the crackdown on the sale of fake goods.

The unit will bring together local experts to work closely with Indian brands, sellers, and law enforcement agencies to dismantle counterfeit operations and safeguard intellectual property rights in the country's fast-growing e-commerce sector.

“The unit will focus on proactively detecting and removing counterfeit listings, safeguarding intellectual property, and enabling coordinated enforcement action against bad actors, while deepening collaboration with industry bodies and government stakeholders. This effort is in line with Amazon's broader long-term commitment to India, including its plan to invest more than $35 billion across its businesses in the country through 2030,” Amazon said in a statement.

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